Three Conditions of Patentability

by Dennis Crouch

In Graham v. Deere, the Supreme Court included a little squib statement that obviousness under Section 103 is “but one of three conditions, each of which must be satisfied” in order to obtain a patent. Graham v. John Deere Co. of Kansas City, 383 U.S. 1, 17 (1966).

My question: What are the other two conditions of patentability alluded to by the court? My best guess is that the court was referring to “novelty and loss of right” that were defined in Section 102, but that is just a guess. I’m primarily interested because I want to understand what the court was saying, but the outcome here is related to essays that David Hricik and I wrote a few years ago about whether lack of eligibility is a proper defense under Section 282 of the patent act. In 2011, Section 102 was amended to delete “loss of right” from the statutory heading – so perhaps now there are only two conditions.

Bonus Question: If you are still in the research mood, as part of a project, I’m hoping to divide up the various issues in the obviousness analysis into which are questions of fact and which ones are questions of law (and some might always remain mixed questions). (Citations helpful if you have them).

Thanks! Dennis