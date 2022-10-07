Three Conditions of Patentability

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In Graham v. Deere, the Supreme Court included a little squib statement that obviousness under Section 103 is “but one of three conditions, each of which must be satisfied” in order to obtain a patent. Graham v. John Deere Co. of Kansas City, 383 U.S. 1, 17 (1966).

My question: What are the other two conditions of patentability alluded to by the court?  My best guess is that the court was referring to “novelty and loss of right” that were defined in Section 102, but that is just a guess.  I’m primarily interested because I want to understand what the court was saying, but the outcome here is related to essays that David Hricik and I wrote a few years ago about whether lack of eligibility is a proper defense under Section 282 of the patent act.  In 2011, Section 102 was amended to delete “loss of right” from the statutory heading – so perhaps now there are only two conditions.

Bonus Question: If you are still in the research mood, as part of a project, I’m hoping to divide up the various issues in the obviousness analysis into which are questions of fact and which ones are questions of law (and some might always remain mixed questions).   (Citations helpful if you have them).

Thanks! Dennis

8 thoughts on “Three Conditions of Patentability

  1. 6

    Q1: These days, one of the other two questions is surely the CAFC’s “sniff test.”

    Q2: See answer #1.

  2. 5

    I would have said 101, 102, and 103 (useful, non-obvious, and not done before). But, it looks like the Supreme Court says 102, 103, and 112 in Bilski v. Kappos, 130 S. Ct. 3218, 3225.

  3. 4

    I agree with the others – the pretty obvious answer to me was 112. I have never read a case that treated novelty and bars as two separate requirements.

  4. 3

    I think Wandering is correct about 102, 103, and 112 being the three. It’s the simple, “obvious” answer.

  5. 2

    Re: “In 2011, Section 102 was amended to delete “loss of right”
    Was “loss of right” a term for ‘statutory bars’ by the acts of the applicant or patentee itself, vis a vis otherwise identical acts by others under the same 102 provisions defining “novelty.” Thus, the prior 102 “novelty and loss of right” considered duplicative?

    Providing a convenient list of patent issues which indicates which issues are now considered issues of fact and which are considered issues of law, with cites, sounds like a great idea, for more than obviousness.

    1. 2.1

      A quick Google search found “Law, Fact, and Patent Validity”
      Paul R. Gugliuzza* 106 Iowa L. Rev. 607 (2021), and other articles, suggesting you have picked a messy research topic.

  6. 1

    Obviously, 102 is a condition for patentability — it says so right in the title of the statute. I would assume that the other condition for patentability is 35 USC 112.

    1. 1.1

      Bonus Question: If you are still in the research mood, as part of a project, I’m hoping to divide up the various issues in the obviousness analysis into which are questions of fact and which ones are questions of law (and some might always remain mixed questions). (Citations helpful if you have them)
      The Graham findings of fact are discussed in Graham v. John Deere. Those are the main ones. The determination whether a reference is within the field of endeavor (i.e., analogous prior art) is also a finding of fact.

