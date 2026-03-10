PTA Keeps Score: Patent Term Adjustment as a Measure of the USPTO Backlog

by Dennis Crouch

Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) offers one of the most revealing windows into the USPTO's examination backlog. Under 35 U.S.C. § 154(b), the USPTO guarantees certain examination timelines: a first action within 14 months of filing, responses to applicant submissions within four months, and total prosecution wrapped up within three years. When the Office misses these marks, the patent term is extended day-for-day. The result is that average PTA across newly issued patents serves as a rough measure of how well the agency is keeping up with its own workload.

The chart above tracks the average PTA for utility patents issued each week from 2015 into early 2026, smoothed with a six-week moving average. The pattern is striking. In 2015, the average PTA hovered around 320 days, reflecting the agency's long struggle with a massive examination backlog. Over the next six years, the Office steadily ground that number down, reaching a low of approximately 120 days in mid-2021 as part of the COVID slow-down in filing. That progress has now fully reversed. Average PTA climbed back to 296 days by December 2025, approaching the decade-earlier peak. The agency spent years working down the backlog and has now given back nearly all of that progress.