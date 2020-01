By David Hricik

The Board of Appeals at the EPO held on January 17, 2020 that the EPO patent on CRISPR gene editing technology was revoked for lack of novelty because it could not claim priority to a US provisional application.  The EPO decision is here.

Carl Oppedahl has written a post laying out what went wrong, in late 2013, that caused the problem. That post is here.

On an unrelated note, I’ve been fighting some health issues and hope to be blogging regularly again.