CLE Opportunity: Patent Law Institute 2020: Critical Issues & Best Practices

Ethics

By David Hricik, Mercer Law School

In part shameless self-promotion (wait, I didn’t get paid to do it…!?), but I’m also betting a lot of you need CLE and need it virtually.  I speak about 15 times a year at CLEs on ethical issues in patent practice and general practice, and did so at this Practicing Law Institute CLE recently. It has a lot of good and varied coverage and the on-line format lets you have a lot of flexibility in topics between the East and West coast versions. The link is here.

Here’s their description:

What You Will Learn

  • New! Review of ITC patent practices by industry specialists
  • New! IP-specific AI tools for corporations and law firms
  • New! Perspectives on patents from three different judicial vantage points
  • Recent court decisions shaping patent law
  • Latest USPTO rules and guidelines
  • Patent subject matter eligibility of computer-implemented inventions
  • Latest developments in patenting medical therapies
  • Corporate counsel discuss the effects and concerns of recent court decisions/ USPTO activity
  • Building a strong patent portfolio

About David

Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law. Formerly Of Counsel, Taylor English Duma, LLP and in 2012-13, judicial clerk to Chief Judge Rader.

