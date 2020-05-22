CLE Opportunity: Patent Law Institute 2020: Critical Issues & Best Practices

By David Hricik, Mercer Law School
In part shameless self-promotion (wait, I didn’t get paid to do it…!?), but I’m also betting a lot of you need CLE and need it virtually. I speak about 15 times a year at CLEs on ethical issues in patent practice and general practice, and did so at this Practicing Law Institute CLE recently. It has a lot of good and varied coverage and the on-line format lets you have a lot of flexibility in topics between the East and West coast versions. The link is here.
Here’s their description:
What You Will Learn
- New! Review of ITC patent practices by industry specialists
- New! IP-specific AI tools for corporations and law firms
- New! Perspectives on patents from three different judicial vantage points
- Recent court decisions shaping patent law
- Latest USPTO rules and guidelines
- Patent subject matter eligibility of computer-implemented inventions
- Latest developments in patenting medical therapies
- Corporate counsel discuss the effects and concerns of recent court decisions/ USPTO activity
- Building a strong patent portfolio