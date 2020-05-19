How Would You Teach Professional Responsibility?

By David Hricik
Mercer Law School
Hi, all,
Slightly off-topic question and not limited to patent-IP related courses. If you have any thoughts on what you’d do to improve legal ethics courses in law school, fire away. I am teaching it this summer (I’ve taught it at half dozen schools) and I’m doing a much more problem-based even than usual but I always feel like the course could have more “real life” to it but… anyhow maybe that’s not even the right thought. Any thoughts or comments appreciated: I practiced full-time for 14 years, and part-time for another 16, and so I bring more “practical” content to the course than many professors but I never feel good about the course.
Thanks!