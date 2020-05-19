How Would You Teach Professional Responsibility?

By David Hricik

Mercer Law School

Slightly off-topic question and not limited to patent-IP related courses.   If you have any thoughts on what you’d do to improve legal ethics courses in law school, fire away.  I am teaching it this summer (I’ve taught it at half dozen schools) and I’m doing a much more problem-based even than usual but I always feel like the course could have more “real life” to it but… anyhow maybe that’s not even the right thought.  Any thoughts or comments appreciated: I practiced full-time for 14 years, and part-time for another 16, and so I bring more “practical” content to the course than many professors but I never feel good about the course.

    (One) difficulty is in attempting to sit down with a bunch of Type A (generally hard-driving to the point of ruthless) individuals at a point in their life (post graduate, but typically not having been in the real world) and try to teach them what they should have been taught before the second grade.

    May I suggest a synopsis of the television show Dexter, with a focus on the choices of Dexter’s father?

