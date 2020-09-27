Webcast (self-study CLE?) on the Impact of AI, IoT, and 3D Printing on Patenting

By David Hricik, Mercer Law School
I did a 65 minute conversation with Shubha Ghosh of Syracuse University College of Law on that topic, and you can find the YouTube video here. I have had several conversations with practitioners recently where these issues, as well as the Supreme Court’s 20 year march toward less patent protection and the current 101 miasma, have made patents less valuable. This discusses why that may be so and ways to speed up patenting to help with some of the issues that faster time-to-market and shorter time-on-market create.