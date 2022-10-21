Some Interesting Cases Applying the Rule Against Direct Contact with Persons “Represented by Counsel” in a Matter

by David Hricik, Mercer Law School

Giving a talk in Austin and thought I’d share a couple of interesting results I’ll be speaking about later today. Rule 4.2 in most states prohibits, without consent of opposing counsel, communications about a matter with a person represented by counsel in that matter. (This applies even if opposing counsel is present, as discussed below.).

In Panora v. Deenora Corp, 2021 WL 5712119 (E.D.N.Y. Dec. 2, 2021), the defense counsel doubted plaintiff’s counsel was forwarding settlement offers to the plaintiff, and so he advised his client to send the offer directly to the plaintiff, which he did. That, said the court, was unethical:

“Although a client can decide on its own whether to directly contact his adversary, a lawyer cannot advise a client to contact his adversary, or do anything that the attorney could not do directly. See ABA Formal Opinion 11-461. It is of course improper for a lawyer to contact a represented adversary, and thus since he can’t do it himself, he can’t put up his client to do it for him either.”

In North Carolina Legal Eth. Op. 2012-7 (Oct. 25, 2013), the bar association was asked whether counsel consents to direct contact by cc-ing his client on an email to opposing counsel. The conclusion? Maybe: