Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Kirsten Errick: Tesla Sued For Patent Infringement Over Vehicle Connectivity (Source: Law Street Media)
- Perry Cooper: Apple, Uniloc Face Tough Patent Venue Queries From Fed. Cir. (1) (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Felipe Erazo: Blockchain Patent Filing Rose Significantly in China After Xi Jinping’s 2019 Endorsement (Source: Coin Telegraph)
- Nilay Patel: Sonos Sues Google for Infringing Five More Wireless Audio Patents (Source: The Verge)
- Peter Holderith: Electric Ford F-150 Patent Drawings Show Swappable, Range-Extending Gas Generator Disguised as Toolbox (Source: The Drive)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Kevin Drum: Innovation Is the Key to Growth. So How Do We Get More of It? (Source: Mother Jones)
- Prof. Peter S. Menell: Mapping the Intellectual Property/Social Justice Frontier (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Talha Syed: Owning Knowledge: A Unified Theory of Patent Eligibility (Source: SSRN)
