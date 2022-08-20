Amicus Brief in Novartis v. Accord

By David Hricik, Mercer Law School
Dennis on the main page had written a couple months back about the opinion of Novartis Pharm. Corp. v. Accord Healthcare, Inc., 38 F.4th 1013 (Fed. Cir. 2022), and the “strange” way the result flipped from a 2-1 panel decision affirming a factual finding by a district court (which had been consistent with prior findings by the PTAB and others) that there had been written description, to a new panel issuing a 2-1 decision on re-hearing reversing the district court. A group of us filed an amicus brief, not about the merits and “negative limitations” and written description doctrine, but about, to use Dennis’ word, that strange procedure. It is here. (And of course, after I posted this, I saw Dennis had covered both the “merits” brief and amicus brief, and the “procedural” issue!). So, to quote SNL, “never mind.”