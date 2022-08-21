Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Search For New Patent Hub Begins After Court Ends Waco’s Hold On U.S. Cases (Source: Reuters)
- Foo Yun Chee: Illumina Offers Patent Licenses To Rivals, Patent Truce With BGI – Sources (Source: Financial Post)
- Malcolm Owen: Ex-Apple Inventor Describes How His VR Patent Works to Solve Car Motion Sickness (Source: Apple Insider)
- Blake Brittain: Google Sues Sonos Over New Voice-Assistant Technology (Source: Reuters)
- Kevin Dunleavy: To Lower Prices, Senate Leaders, FDA Chief Urge U.S. Patent Officials To Rethink Intellectual Property On Drugs (Source: Fierce Pharma)
- Donald S. Chisum: Fifty Years of Patent Law: The Top Ten Developments (Source: Chisum Patent Academy)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Greg Reilly: Patent Office Power & Discretionary Denials (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Lidiya Mishchenko: Thank You for Not Publishing (Unexamined Patent Applications) (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Brook K. Baker: TRIPS-Compliant Alternatives for Overcoming Intellectual Property Barriers to COVID-19 Countermeasures (Source: SSRN)
