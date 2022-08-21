Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

3 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    I commend to readers the Mishchenko Paper for its panache in declaring that the system of A-publishing patent applications 18 months after their priority filing date is misconceived and hugely costly, for the reason that it is responsible for unnecessarily increased levels of uncertainty amongst investors, with the very regrettable consequence that it damps and inhibits investment in new technology.

    Is she really serious, that the consequence of delaying publication till later will be reduced levels of uncertainty for investors? The more submarine patents the better for investors? Is that it?

    Or is her real interest in getting a Paper published that is more controversial than those of her colleagues in academia, one that gets more clicks, more downloads?

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      Certainly, “more clicks” is a thing.

      But just as certain — leastwise in the US Academia sphere — is that deviation from “established groupthink” is a serious detriment to advancement in one’s Academic career.

      Perhaps this was a “flip-off” then (in more than one way).

      Reply
    2. 1.2

      Meh – as it turns out, this hews towards the usual academic pablum, as it is more of an attack on wanna-be patent holders than anything else. Witness the second paragraph (emphasis added):

      Published patent applications are essentially an initial guess of what the applicant hopes will become the boundaries of his intangible private property and a speculative attempt at demonstrating its possession.

      Not worth delving any deeper.

      Reply

