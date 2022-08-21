Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

I commend to readers the Mishchenko Paper for its panache in declaring that the system of A-publishing patent applications 18 months after their priority filing date is misconceived and hugely costly, for the reason that it is responsible for unnecessarily increased levels of uncertainty amongst investors, with the very regrettable consequence that it damps and inhibits investment in new technology.

Is she really serious, that the consequence of delaying publication till later will be reduced levels of uncertainty for investors? The more submarine patents the better for investors? Is that it?

Or is her real interest in getting a Paper published that is more controversial than those of her colleagues in academia, one that gets more clicks, more downloads?