Mandamus Denied: Fintiv’s Trial Moves Forward

by Dennis Crouch
In a brief order, the Federal Circuit has denied Fintiv's mandamus petition seeking relief from Judge Alan Albright's decision to move forward with an expedited trial in Fintiv v. Apple. Jury selection started this week and the trial is set to begin on Monday, August 4, 2025.
- 25-142.ORDER.8-1-2025_2552950
- Dennis Crouch, Federal Circuit Steps Into Apple-Fintiv Discovery Fight Days Before August 4 Trial, Patently-O (July 30, 2025).
Bravo to the Federal Circuit for handling this efficiently.
