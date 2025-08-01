Mandamus Denied: Fintiv’s Trial Moves Forward

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In a brief order, the Federal Circuit has denied Fintiv's mandamus petition seeking relief from Judge Alan Albright's decision to move forward with an expedited trial in Fintiv v. Apple.  Jury selection started this week and the trial is set to begin on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Bravo to the Federal Circuit for handling this efficiently.

