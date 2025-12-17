Element-by-Element: Federal Circuit Rejects Functional Equivalence in Car Seat War

by Dennis Crouch
Wonderland Switzerland AG v. Evenflo Company, Inc., No. 2023-2043 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 17, 2025) (Moore, C.J.)
This split decisions hits on three separate issues:
- When the doctrine of equivalents can overcome structural differences between claimed and accused elements;
- What evidence suffices to establish irreparable harm for injunctive relief; and
- How trial courts should balance probative value against prejudice when excluding evidence relevant to willful infringement.
Writing for the majority, Chief Judge Moore reversed a jury's infringement finding under the doctrine of equivalents for certain accused products, reversed permanent injunctions covering both asserted patents, and ordered a new trial on willfulness based on excluded email evidence. Judge Reyna dissented regarding the willfulness ruling, arguing the majority improperly substituted its judgment for the district court's evidentiary determinations under Federal Rule of Evidence 403.
