Ariscale’s Failed Ordered Combination 101 Argument

by Dennis Crouch
In Technology in Ariscale, LLC v. Razer USA Ltd., No. 2024-1657 (Fed. Cir. Jan. 6, 2026), the Federal Circuit affirmed the district court's judgment that claims 1 and 14 of U.S. Patent No. 8,139,652 are invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101 for claiming patent-ineligible subject matter. The nonprecedential decision, authored by Judge Cunningham, illustrates continuing difficulty patentees face when attempting to frame mathematical signal processing operations as concrete technological improvements. The case also demonstrates how a patent's own specification can undermine eligibility arguments in situations where the disclosed benefits do not map directly to the actual claim language.
