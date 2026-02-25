Extolling the Virtues: ‘Space-Efficient’ Preamble Fails to Limit

by Dennis Crouch
The Federal Circuit's nonprecedential decision in NimbeLink Corp. v. Digi International Inc., No. 2024-2292 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 23, 2026) has a split decision:
- Reversed a finding that the patent claims were invalid as indefinite;
- Affirmed the dismissal of NimbeLink's breach-of-contract claims arising from two non-disclosure agreements.
The patent issue turned on a familiar question: whether the claim preamble adds a substantive limitation.
