Patent Law Year in Review: USC IP Institute 2026

by Dennis Crouch

I was back in Los Angeles this week for the USC Intellectual Property Institute's annual IP Year in Review session, covering the past year's most consequential developments in patent law. This is one of my favorite annual events -- partially because it is so well run and situated next to the Santa Monica beach.

Our year-in-review session is always a faced-paced survey of what has changed and what is coming next. This year's panel included Prof. Christine Haight Farley (American University) on trademarks and the right of publicity, and Prof. Tyler Ochoa (Santa Clara) on copyright. Thanks to Brian Horne (Knobbe) for introducing us and having me back.

I have posted the written materials below: