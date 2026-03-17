The Tinderbox: A Framework for Skinny-Label Inducement Before the Supreme Court

When a generic drug company carves a patented use out of its label but then markets the product as the full equivalent of the brand, who bears responsibility for the infringement that inevitably follows? The Supreme Court will answer that question this Term in Hikma v. Amarin — a case that will shape the future of generic drug competition and the value of method-of-use patents.

This essay responds to Professors Sherkow and Gugliuzza’s Stanford Law Review critique of the Federal Circuit’s “infringement by label” doctrine. While agreeing that the Federal Circuit’s label-parsing is misguided, the essay argues their critique overlooks a critical dimension: market structure. Some markets are tinderboxes. These are structurally primed for infringement based upon automatic substitution laws and therapeutic equivalence ratings. In these markets, promotional conduct that would be innocuous elsewhere becomes the spark that ignites widespread infringement. One way to see the debate is to ask whether widespread skinny-label infringement is a system feature or a bug.

The essay also looks at inducement causation and argues that strict “but for” causation would perversely immunize intentional inducement in the most infringement-prone markets, because in those markets infringement would arguably occur regardless. Drawing on tort law’s substantial-factor test, the essay proposes a contributing-cause standard with concrete limiting principles.

The tinderbox framework offers the Justices an administrable middle ground between the Federal Circuit’s imprecision and blanket immunity for generics that knowingly prime markets for infringement — while still preserving the Hatch-Waxman balance that both incentivizes innovation investment and generates hundreds of billions in annual generic savings.

The skinny label alone does not induce. But neither does it immunize.