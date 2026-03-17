The Tinderbox: A Framework for Skinny-Label Inducement Before the Supreme Court

Patent, Supreme Court

by Dennis Crouch

In Hikma v. Amarin, No. 24-889, the Supreme Court is focusing on the question of when does a generic manufacturer’s decision to sell a cheaper version of a drug cross the line into actively inducing infringement of the brand’s method-of-use patent? I have posted a new working paper to SSRN that proposes a framework for answering that question. Dennis Crouch, The Tinderbox: Market Structure, Skinny Labels, and Induced Patent Infringement (2026). The essay responds to, and builds on, Professors Jacob Sherkow and Paul Gugliuzza’s recent critique of the Federal Circuit’s approach. Jacob S. Sherkow & Paul R. Gugliuzza, Infringement by Drug Label, 78 Stan. L. Rev. 131 (2026).

My abstract:

When a generic drug company carves a patented use out of its label but then markets the product as the full equivalent of the brand, who bears responsibility for the infringement that inevitably follows? The Supreme Court will answer that question this Term in Hikma v. Amarin — a case that will shape the future of generic drug competition and the value of method-of-use patents.

This essay responds to Professors Sherkow and Gugliuzza’s Stanford Law Review critique of the Federal Circuit’s “infringement by label” doctrine. While agreeing that the Federal Circuit’s label-parsing is misguided, the essay argues their critique overlooks a critical dimension: market structure. Some markets are tinderboxes. These are structurally primed for infringement based upon automatic substitution laws and therapeutic equivalence ratings. In these markets, promotional conduct that would be innocuous elsewhere becomes the spark that ignites widespread infringement. One way to see the debate is to ask whether widespread skinny-label infringement is a system feature or a bug.

The essay also looks at inducement causation and argues that strict “but for” causation would perversely immunize intentional inducement in the most infringement-prone markets, because in those markets infringement would arguably occur regardless. Drawing on tort law’s substantial-factor test, the essay proposes a contributing-cause standard with concrete limiting principles.

The tinderbox framework offers the Justices an administrable middle ground between the Federal Circuit’s imprecision and blanket immunity for generics that knowingly prime markets for infringement — while still preserving the Hatch-Waxman balance that both incentivizes innovation investment and generates hundreds of billions in annual generic savings.

The skinny label alone does not induce. But neither does it immunize.

Read it here.

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3 thoughts on “The Tinderbox: A Framework for Skinny-Label Inducement Before the Supreme Court

  1. 3

    Let’s look at this just from basic statutory interpretation. 35 USC 271(b) is: “Whoever actively induces infringement of a patent shall be liable as an infringer.” The definition of “induce” [even without the stronger added requirement of “actively”] is: “to lead or move by persuasion or influence, as to some action or state of mind.” Or, “to bring about, produce, or cause.” I.e., affirmative inducement actions by the inducer, not passivity. And not acts by someone else.

  2. 2

    One thing that doesn’t get enough attention in the briefing is the role of state automatic substitution laws. The generic manufacturer doesn’t need to convince individual doctors or pharmacists to switch. The state has already built the pipeline. Once a drug gets an AB therapeutic equivalence rating from the FDA, substitution happens by default in most states unless the prescriber affirmatively opts out. That’s what makes the tinderbox framework useful: it asks whether the generic took affirmative steps knowing that market structure would do the rest. The factual determination looks different when the fuse is already laid.

  3. 1

    The causation question may be the most consequential piece of this case for patent law beyond Hatch-Waxman. If the Court adopts a strict but-for causation standard for inducement, that logic wouldn’t be confined to skinny labels. It would apply across all of § 271(b).

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