Untethered: USPTO Loosens the Article of Manufacture Requirement for Digital Designs

The USPTO today published new examination guidance that relaxes the rules for obtaining design patents on computer-generated interfaces and icons, completing a policy arc that began with a 2020 request for public comment on the meaning of "article of manufacture" in 35 U.S.C. § 171. Supplemental Guidance for Examination of Design Patent Applications Related to Computer-Generated Interfaces and Icons, Docket No. PTO-P-2026-0133 (Mar. 13, 2026). The guidance makes three practical changes that design patent prosecutors should take note of immediately.

First, it removes the longstanding requirement in MPEP § 1504.01(a) that drawings depict a display panel or portion thereof in solid or broken lines for applications directed to computer-generated interfaces or icons, so long as the title and claim properly identify an article of manufacture.

Second, it reverses the 2023 position on claim language, now holding that titles and claims using the preposition "for" (such as "icon for display screen" or "projected interface for computer") adequately describe a design for an article of manufacture under § 171.

Third, it extends design patent eligibility to projected and holographic interfaces and to virtual and augmented reality designs for computers and computer systems.

Under the old practice, the claim put the article of manufacture first and described the GUI as being "with" or "on" it: "The ornamental design for a display screen or a portion thereof with a graphical user interface, as shown and described." And the drawings had to include a broken-line border showing the display panel. Under the new guidance, applicants now have the option to flip the grammar so the design element leads and the article follows the word "for": "The ornamental design for a graphical user interface for a display screen, as shown and described." Or broader still: "The ornamental design for a graphical user interface for a computer, as shown and described." The guidance also accepts "computer icon" standing alone as adequate claim language, since the word "computer" in that compound term is treated as identifying the article of manufacture.

GUI Design Patents Are Growing — But So Is Everything Else U.S. design patents issued for graphical user interfaces, icons & display screens (2011–2025) Source: USPTO Patent Public Search (calendar year grant dates)GUI patents classified in USPC D14/485–495 PATENTLY-O 27,660 Total GUI Patents2011–25 2,787 2025GUI Patents 3,111 Peak Year2016 5% 2025GUI Share

This new guidance gives applicants (at least) two additional degrees of freedom.