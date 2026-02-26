Patent Examiner Pays $500K for Financial Conflicts — But the Real Story may be Systemic

by Dennis Crouch

A USPTO patent examiner has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve allegations that she examined patent applications from companies in which she held substantial stock positions. The settlement, announced by the Department of Justice on February 25, 2026, resolves allegations against Daxin Wu, who allegedly worked on at least nine patent applications submitted by companies in which she held financial interests between January 2019 and May 2022. The dollar amounts are striking. Wu allegedly reviewed applications for companies in which she owned more than $300,000 and $140,000 worth of stock, respectively. She also allegedly reviewed applications from commercial competitors of a company in which she held more than $900,000 in stock. These holdings dwarf the regulatory de minimis thresholds that permit patent examiners to hold limited stock positions in companies whose applications they review. Under 5 C.F.R. § 2640.202, an examiner may hold up to $15,000 in stock in a single company whose application they are reviewing, or up to $25,000 in aggregate across companies within the industry sector covered by their art unit. Wu's alleged holdings exceeded these thresholds by orders of magnitude.

The Wu case did not emerge from a vacuum. Two years ago, the Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General issued a report concluding that the USPTO and the Department of Commerce "did not effectively administer the Department's ethics program to protect against potential conflicts of interest by patent examiners." U.S. Dep't of Commerce, Office of Inspector General, The Department Needs to Strengthen Its Ethics Oversight for USPTO Patent Examiners, Final Report No. OIG-24-013-I (Feb. 14, 2024). That report, triggered by hotline referrals, found systemic failures at every level of the ethics oversight process. The OIG sampled 73 examiners and found that 26 had potential financial conflicts that ethics officials failed to identify. Projecting those results across the roughly 7,000 examiners required to file confidential financial disclosure reports, the OIG estimated that approximately 2,100 patent examiners (about 30%) had potential financial conflicts that went undetected in calendar year 2022.

The Wu settlement appears to be the first public enforcement action arising from those referrals. The OIG report noted that it "referred potential violations of law " to the Office of Investigations. The timeline aligns: Wu's alleged conduct covers 2019 through May 2022, and the hotline referrals began arriving in March 2022. The investigation then took roughly four years to produce yesterday's civil settlement.