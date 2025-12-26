Most Cited Fed Cir Cases 2020-2025

by Dennis Crouch
Today's post takes us back in time over the past five years (2020-2025) and looks at the Federal Circuit decisions that subsequently have become the most cited. As you might guess, this list is dominated by the older cases - since they have had more time to be cited. But, the is also dominated by § 101 patent eligibility decisions, with pleading standards, enablement, and procedural doctrine also featuring prominently. What follows is a brief tour through the top eleven.
To continue reading, become a Patently-O member. Already a member? Simply log in to access the full post.