“Anonymous Work” and the AI Author Fight

by Dennis Crouch

The very first provision of the Copyright Act is a curious definition:

An “anonymous work” is a work on the copies or phonorecords of which no natural person is identified as author.

17 U.S.C. § 101. If Congress assumed every author must be a natural person, why would it need to define a category of works where no natural person is identified? That textual puzzle sits at the heart of Stephen Thaler's newly filed reply brief in Thaler v. Perlmutter, No. 25-449, which asks the Supreme Court to take up whether AI-generated works can receive copyright protection. The case has been distributed for the Court's February 27, 2026, conference.