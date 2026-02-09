Privity Without Duty: When Patent Inventors Are Bound but Not Represented

By Dennis Crouch

When a university scientist invents something valuable, a familiar sequence follows. The inventor assigns rights to the university as a condition of employment. The university licenses the patent to a corporate partner while the inventor retains a royalty interest. If infringement litigation erupts, the inventor watches from the sidelines while lawyers representing the university and its licensee make decisions that will determine the value of that royalty stream. The inventor's interests often align with the university - but certainly not always.

A new cert petition filed by Dr. Monib Zirvi highlights this structural problem. Zirvi v. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP, No. 25-940 (petition filed February 2026). Zirvi, a Cornell-trained scientist who co-invented "ZipCode" DNA sequencing technology, claims that the law firms controlling patent infringement litigation on behalf of Cornell University and its exclusive licensee Thermo Fisher Scientific told him that his interests were "aligned" with theirs and that they "represented his interests." He spent hundreds of hours preparing confidential technical analysis at the lawyers' request. But when the case settled, he had no seat at the negotiating table.

Zirvi later sued the lawyers for malpractice, but ultimately received a one-two civil procedure punch.