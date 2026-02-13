Lynk Labs Resource Guide

The Supreme Court will shortly decide whether to grant cert in Lynk Labs. At the suggestion of a reader, I wanted to make these posts about the case available to non-subscribers seeking to research the issues.
- Dennis Crouch, Prior Art Document vs. Prior Art Process: How Lynk Labs Exposes a Fundamental Ambiguity in Patent Law, Patently-O (July 9, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/07/document-fundamental-ambiguity.html. Identifies a previously unnoticed conceptual tension in patent law between two competing frameworks—“prior art as document” versus “prior art as process.” I argue that this ambiguity explains why §311(b)’s seemingly straightforward language becomes so contentious when applied to §102(a)(2) springing prior art.
- Dennis Crouch, Lynk Labs: How the Least-Vetted Documents Destroy Issued Patents, Patently-O (Dec. 15, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/12/documents-destroy-patents.html. Argues the Federal Circuit’s decision creates perverse incentives by allowing abandoned, unexamined patent applications to be backdated as printed publications to invalidate issued patents. Surveys the substantial amicus landscape supporting cert, including briefs from former USPTO Director Kappos, former Chief Judge Michel, and IP scholars led by Professor Sichelman.
- Dennis Crouch, Thinking back on Milburn and Secret/Springing Prior Art, Patently-O (July 15, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/07/thinking-milburn-springing.html. Traces the historical foundation of the springing prior art doctrine from the Supreme Court’s 1926 Milburn decision through its modern expansion, providing doctrinal context for the Lynk Labs dispute.
- Tim Hsieh, Guest Post: The Supreme Court Should Clarify How to Apply Loper Bright in the Patent Law Case of Lynk Labs, Inc. v. Samsung Co. Ltd., Patently-O (Dec. 3, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/12/hsieh-lynk-loper.html. Professor Hsieh argues that the Federal Circuit’s decision effectively resurrects Chevron-style deference under a different label by tracking USPTO policy rationales rather than exercising independent judicial judgment, framing Lynk Labs as a critical test of Loper Bright’s reach.
- Dennis Crouch, Secret Springing Prior Art and Joint Research: Lessons from Merck v. Hopewell, Patently-O (Nov. 4, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/11/springing-research-hopewell.html. Examines the Federal Circuit’s Merck v. Hopewell decision clarifying when a collaborator’s patent qualifies as prior art “by another,” and how the AIA has changed this category of secret springing prior art through §102(b)(2) and §102(c).
- Dennis Crouch, Publications Before Publishing and the Federal Circuit’s Temporal Gymnastics, Patently-O (Jan. 14, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/01/publications-publishing-gymnastics.html. Analyzes the Federal Circuit’s decision holding that published patent applications are prior art as of their filing date in IPR proceedings, even when they were non-public at the time the challenged patent was filed.
- Dennis Crouch, Supreme Court Asked to Resolve ‘Secret Springing Prior Art’ Controversy in IPR Proceedings, Patently-O (Sept. 18, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/09/springing-controversy-proceedings.html. Covers the filing of Lynk Labs’ cert petition (No. 25-308) asking whether patent applications that became publicly accessible only after the challenged patent’s critical date qualify as “prior art … printed publications” under §311(b).
- Dennis Crouch, Should Abandoned Applications Be Presumed Enabling? Supreme Court Asks for Response, Patently-O (Dec. 23, 2025), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2025/12/abandoned-applications-presumed.html. Addresses the related cert petition in Agilent v. Synthego, asking whether abandoned patent applications filled with prophetic examples should be presumed enabling as anticipatory prior art—a question with direct implications for the evidentiary standards governing the documents at issue in Lynk Labs.
- Dennis Crouch, The ‘Narrow’ Question That Appears in Half of PTAB Obviousness Decisions, Patently-O (Feb. 2026), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2026/02/question-obviousness-decisions.html. Critiques the BIO briefs filed by Samsung and the U.S. government urging denial of cert, finding their arguments about the decision’s limited impact “shockingly disingenuous” given that the post-AIA statute contains an essentially identical provision to the pre-AIA scheme at issue.
- Dennis Crouch, Secret Springing Prior Art and Inter Partes Review, Patently-O (Oct. 4, 2024), https://patentlyo.com/patent/2024/10/secret-springing-partes.html. Previews the Federal Circuit appeal and coins the term “secret springing prior art” to describe references that were secretly on file at the USPTO when a patent was filed but only became publicly accessible upon later publication.