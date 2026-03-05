Two Rejections Per Allowance

by Dennis Crouch

Over the past several weeks, I published a trilogy of posts examining USPTO allowance rates from three different temporal vantage points: filing cohort dates, applicant disposal dates, and examiner action dates.

Each approach answers a slightly different question about when and how examination policy produces outcomes. This post adds a complementary dataset: instead of looking at final outcomes (allowance or abandonment), it looks at the office actions themselves.

Three charts below are all built from a dataset of published utility patent applications and plotted as three-month moving averages that smooths the data a bit.