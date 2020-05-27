USPTO Rule Making: Codify SAS, Eliminate Presumption in Favor of Petitioner

By David Hricik, Mercer Law School

The USPTO is seeking comments on amending certain PTAB Rules of Practice. While it proposes many amendments, two seem key: one for instituting on all challenged claims and grounds (to conform with SAS Institute Inc. v. Iancu, 138 S. Ct. 1348 (2018)) and the other to eliminate the presumption at institution favoring the petition as to testimonial evidence.  Comments will be accepted through June 26, and the notice is available here.

As to the first major proposal, as amended the PTAB will institute an IPR, PGR, or CBM proceeding on all claims and all grounds if preponderant evidence in the petition shows at least one claim is unpatentable.  The Office explained in part:

In light of SAS, the Office provided guidance that, if the Board institutes a trial under 35 U.S.C. 314 or 324, the Board will institute on all claims and all grounds included in a petition of an IPR, PGR, or CBM. To implement this practice in the regulation, the first proposed change would amend the rules of practice for instituting an IPR, PGR, or CBM to require institution on all challenged claims (and all of the grounds) presented in a petition or on none. Under the amended rule, in all pending IPR, PGR, and CBM proceedings before the Office, the Board would either institute review on all of the challenged claims and grounds of unpatentability presented in the petition or deny the petition.

As to the second, the USPTO spent a lot more ink explaining it, writing in part:

In April 2016, after receiving comments from the public and carefully reviewing them, the Office promulgated a rule to allow new testimonial evidence to be submitted with a patent owner’s preliminary response. Amendments to Rules of Practice for Trials Before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, 81 FR 18750 (April 1, 2016). The Office also amended the rules to provide a presumption in favor of the petitioner for a genuine issue of material fact created by such testimonial evidence solely for purposes of deciding whether to institute an IPR, PGR, or CBM review. Id. at 18755–57.

Stakeholder feedback received in party and amicus briefing as part of the Precedential Opinion Panel (POP) review in Hulu, LLC v. Sound View Innovations, LLC, Case IPR2018–01039, Paper 15 (PTAB Apr. 3, 2019) (granting POP review), indicated that the rule has caused some confusion at the institution stage for AIA proceedings. For example, certain stakeholders have indicated that the presumption in favor of the petitioner for genuine issues of material fact created by patent owner testimonial evidence also creates a presumption in favor of the petitioner for questions relating to whether a document is a printed publication. Additionally, the Office has concerns that the presumption in favor of the petitioner may be viewed as discouraging patent owners from filing testimonial evidence with their preliminary responses, as some patent owners believe that such testimony will not be given any weight at the time of institution.

Section 314(a) of 35 U.S.C. provides that ‘‘[t]he Director may not authorize an inter partes review to be instituted unless the Director determines that the information presented in the petition. . . and any response . . . shows that there is a reasonable likelihood that the petitioner would prevail with respect to at least 1 of the claims challenged in the petition.’’ 35 U.S.C. 314(a). Thus, the statute provides that a petitioner is required to present evidence and arguments sufficient to show that it is reasonably likely that it will prevail in showing the unpatentability of the challenged claims. Hulu, LLC v. Sound View Innovations LLC, Case IPR2018– 01039, Paper 29 at 12–13 (PTAB Dec. 20, 2019) (citing 35 U.S.C. 312(a)(3), 314(a)). For a post-grant review proceeding, the standard for institution is whether it is ‘‘more likely than not’’ that the petitioner would prevail at trial. See 35 U.S.C. 324(a). In determining whether the information presented in the petition meets the standard for institution, the PTAB considers the totality of the evidence currently in the record. See Hulu, Paper 29 at 3, 19.

In this notice of proposed rulemaking, the Office proposes to amend the rules of practice to eliminate the presumption in favor of the petitioner for a genuine issue of material fact created by testimonial evidence submitted with a patent owner’s preliminary response when deciding whether to institute an IPR, PGR, or CBM review. Thus, consistent with the statutory framework, any testimonial evidence submitted with a patent owner’s preliminary response will be taken into account as part of the totality of the evidence.

Interestingly, the Office specifically asked for input as to implementation, stating  “the Office may apply any rule changes, if adopted, to all pending IPR, PGR, and CBM proceedings in which a patent owner’s preliminary response is filed on or after the effective date.”

About David

Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law. Formerly Of Counsel, Taylor English Duma, LLP and in 2012-13, judicial clerk to Chief Judge Rader.

7 thoughts on “USPTO Rule Making: Codify SAS, Eliminate Presumption in Favor of Petitioner

  1. 2

    The second proposed rule change here will make it easier for patent owners to stop an IPR against their patent from even being initiated. But only IF they take advance of this effectiveness-enhanced opportunity to do so with the already-available Preliminary Response to the IPR Petition. Scott’s PostGrant Blog today has a good writeup on some apparent reasons why patent owners do not do so. One I have also seen is that many patent attorneys don’t fully appreciate what they should be arguing, and when, in a PTO reexamination, IPR or interference,because they’ve never been in a PTO contested case forum in which obviousness is a more serious threat. Also there is relatively little time available for a corporate management decision to act on this opportunity before the assigned APJs have already make up their minds. Also, old “save it for the jury” advice is not applicable.

    1. 2.1

      Exactly. Inventors have had absolutely terrible representation for the past 8 years. IPR was intended to help small businesses, not ruin them. There are many policy reasons to deny institution, which have rarely or never been argued.

      IPR is putting inventors out of business and shielding big corporations from competition.

      PTAB is overturning examiner allowances after years and millions of dollars have been invested to commercialize an invention in reliance on the granted patent.

      This is a fundamental policy argument against institution. It is time for attorneys to step up and help their small business clients instead of rolling over.

      Innovative practicing entities should not be living in fear of the USPTO.

      1. 2.1.1

        “There are many policy reasons to deny institution, which have rarely or never been argued.”

        Policy reasons? Like what?

        What are other reasons?

        “Inventors have had absolutely terrible representation for the past 8 years.”

        Whose fault is that?

        Maybe some of the lawyers who represent PAE’s that have patents on printing form letters and envelopes from an address database can be drafted to help small inventors.

        Just a suggestion.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          It is the fault of big corporations, lobbyists, bar associations, cronies at the USPTO, and Congress. Inventors, about 30% of patent owners at PTAB, do not have half a million dollars and access to the insider firms that hang out with the PTAB APJs.

          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            As I said over at the other place I’m not going to deny your allegations of bias in the APJ ranks. Your “insider” allegations are somewhat new. I don’t put much credence in them.

            I’m sure money is a factor in who inventors get to represent them. That’s unfortunate, but not a situation unique to the PTAB. Those with more money tend to get more “justice” in our country. Civil and criminal.

            You didn’t answer any of my other questions. But I didn’t expect you would.

      2. 2.1.2

        Re: “Inventors have had absolutely terrible representation for the past 8 years. IPR was intended to help small businesses, not ruin them. There are many policy reasons to deny institution, which have rarely or never been argued.”
        The first point is of course an over-generalization. And it is clients who select the wrong attorneys, too often for the wrong reasons. When IPRs first started it was publicly noted by the PTO [and here] that IPR practice was going to be similar to PTO interference litigation – not like either ex parte PTO practice or D.C. litigation. Yet few interference practice experts were retained for IPRs, and so some others had to learn the hard way at client expense.
        As to the second point: IPRs are statutory and have authorized Rules and have survived all legal challenges. So arguing “policy” [rather than factual support for patentability over cited art] in an attempt to avoid institution of an IPR is as effective as trying to tell a traffic cop he can’t give you a ticket because it is against your “policy.”

  2. 1

    There is an abundance of Admin Law issues here.

    Substantive…
    Procedural…

    eeks

