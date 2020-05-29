Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Paul Lienert: How Tesla Tapped a Tiny Canadian Lab for Battery Breakthroughs (Source: Reuters)
- Blake Brittain: Apple, Cisco Get $4.2 Million in Attorneys’ Fees in Patent Case (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Atty. Melanie Szweras and Atty. Donald Bocchinfuso: The USPTO’s Fast-Track Patent Program Spurs On COVID-19 Innovations (Source: Mondaq)
- David Phelan: New Apple Watch Patent Reveals Super-Cool Future Upgrade (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Anthony Trippe: Companies Miss Out On Billions In Value, New Patent Marketplace Could Change That (Source: Forbes)
- Prof. Amy L. Landers: Intentional Waivers of Privilege and the Opinion of Counsel: Can the Scope of Disclosure be Managed (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Michael A. Carrier: Pay-for-Delay: Who Does the Generic Industry Lobby Represent? (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: