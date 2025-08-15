Fintiv Patent Case Against Apple Ends; Fintiv RICO case Against Apple Begins

by Dennis Crouch

After a second trip to the Federal Circuit and back, Fintiv, Inc. v. Apple Inc. (W.D. Tex. No. 1:21-cv-00896-ADA) has ended with a final judgment for Apple. On August 7, 2025, Judge Alan Albright granted summary judgment of noninfringement on most of the asserted claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,843,125, finding that Fintiv failed to identify any actual “widget” in Apple’s accused mobile wallet products as required by the claims. Fintiv then voluntarily dismissed the remaining claims - indicating that it will appeal yet again.

Having lost its patent clam, Fintiv has also filed a new corporate theft and racketeering lawsuit against Apple. This post first looks at the dismissed patent case and then moves over to the RICO claims.