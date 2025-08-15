Upcoming Public Events

I’m looking forward to a few upcoming CLE related events:
- Sept 25-27: Houston IP Law Association (HIPLA) + Houston Law Center is hosting the 41st Annual Institute on Intellectual Property at Moody Gardens in Galveston. I recently joined on as a speaker for this event along with the (former?) Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter. [https://law.uh.edu/ipil/hiplaipinstitute]
- Nov 14: CSU Law Intellectual Property and Innovation Conference 2025 — I’ll be joining Professors Don Chisum and Janice Mueller talking about the long game in IP law. [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ip-conference-2025-tickets-1269443964069]
- January 7-10: VAIL IP CLE Conference. I’m heading back out to Vail in January 2026 for the SKI-CLE hosted by David Bernstein and Scott Alter. Judge Stoll will be there along with Willy Jay, Drew Hirshfeld, Diane Gabl, Robert Lytle, and many others. [https://web.cvent.com/event/0f9e3f0a-f577-4edc-8b2e-a4f8d5cb2010/summary]
Hope to see you there! Dennis