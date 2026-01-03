Supreme Court’s January 2026 IP Docket: Hikma Leads a Small but Significant Field

by Dennis Crouch
Things look pretty thin. The Supreme Court has not granted certiorari in any patent cases this term and only four are still pending before the Court. But the ones that are pending include some important questions. Of the four, one stands out as the most likely candidate for certiorari: Hikma Pharmaceuticals v. Amarin Pharma, a Hatch-Waxman induced infringement case that received a supportive call-for-the-views-of-the-Solicitor-General (CVSG) response. The January 9, 2026 conference also includes one other patent cases along with one trademark dispute. A two additional patent cases remain in briefing: Lynk Labs v. Samsung and Agilent v. Synthego.
