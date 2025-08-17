After “Schedule A”: The Cross-Border IP Enforcement Gap

by Dennis Crouch

In a comprehensive 24-page opinion that may reshape intellectual property enforcement against foreign online merchants, Judge Kness of the Northern District of Illinois has systematically dismantled the already weak doctrinal foundations of "Schedule A" litigation in Eicher Motors Limited v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A", No. 25-cv-02937 (N.D. Ill. Aug. 8, 2025). The decision represents the most thorough judicial examination to date of whether this mass litigation mechanism comports with fundamental principles of civil procedure and due process. [Eicher Motors][Eicher Motors II].

Schedule A cases typically involve brand owners suing dozens or hundreds of foreign defendants for trademark, copyright, or patent infringement, seeking ex parte temporary restraining orders and prejudgment asset freezes against online marketplace accounts. The names of the defendants are not found on the complaint but rather listed in an attachment ("Schedule A") that is filed under seal and without immediately informing the defendants of the lawsuit. Plaintiffs use this secrecy to seek TROs and asset restraints before defendants can move their money or modify their online operations. When defendants finally learn about the litigation, it is typically only after their marketplace accounts have been frozen and funds restricted. The vast majority of defendants subsequently default, with Schedule A cases "almost exclusively get[ting] resolved after the entry of a preliminary injunction, dismissal of some defendants, settlements with others, and a default judgment against the remainder." In this case, motorcycle manufacturer Eicher Motors sued fifty defendants for allegedly selling counterfeit ROYAL ENFIELD products through platforms like Aliexpress and Alipay. After imposing a comprehensive stay on all Schedule A cases, Judge Kness concluded that the mechanism violates multiple procedural requirements and denied plaintiff's motion for emergency relief.

But, as I note below, I see Schedule A cases as representing a symptom of a larger structural problem in intellectual property enforcement against the modern reality of cross-border e-commerce. The surge in Schedule A litigation reflects the absence of practical enforcement mechanisms when rights holders face hundreds of small, foreign marketplace sellers whose individual economic impact cannot justify single-defendant federal litigation or Section 337 proceedings at the International Trade Commission (ITC). In essence, Schedule A has evolved into "337-Lite" - a rapid, low-cost substitute for ITC exclusion orders that targets the same imported articles through marketplace compliance rather than Customs enforcement. While Judge Kness's procedural analysis exposes serious constitutional and rule-based deficiencies in current Schedule A practice, his decision also highlights a potential enforcement gap that may require congressional rather than judicial solutions. The thousands of Schedule A cases filed annually suggest genuine "demand" for middle-tier remedies against fast-moving, offshore infringement that neither individual civil actions nor comprehensive ITC investigations can adequately address.

The fact that it has taken this long to see a strong anti-Schedule-A opinion is also remarkable, given that Schedule A cases have been proliferating for years. Federal litigation is fundamentally designed as an adversarial system with competing parties presenting their best arguments to neutral judges who facilitate resolution through reasoned decision-making. This system works pretty well when both sides actively and proportionately participate, but it systematically breaks down in default scenarios where defendants simply don't show up (or here, where they are never notified). In those default situations, judges cannot rely on the usual adversarial testing of facts and law, and should instead (IMO) step up as more active gatekeepers to ensure that the unrepresented party is not being unduly duped through procedural manipulation or legal overreach. The Schedule A phenomenon suggests that many N.D. Ill. courts have been too willing to grant extraordinary ex parte relief based on boilerplate allegations, essentially permitting plaintiffs to short-circuit the adversarial process without the heightened scrutiny that such departures from normal procedure should require.