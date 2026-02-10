Pre-Alice Patents Keep Falling: Three Section 101 Decisions from the Federal Circuit

by Dennis Crouch

When I see a computer-related patent with a pre-2010 filing date, my first instinct is to check for eligibility problems. Patents drafted before the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, 573 U.S. 208 (2014), were written in a different era of patent law where Section 101 was often an absent watchman even for software and business method claims. Specifications from that period routinely described the problem being solved in business terms and the solution in generic technological ones. This made sense under the legal regime that existed at the time. But times have changed and the same specifications now must support claims that need to demonstrate a concrete technical improvement - and that can be a very hard task when the underlying disclosure treats computer components as interchangeable commodities.

Two decisions from the Federal Circuit this past week illustrate the problem. In the precedential GoTV Streaming, LLC v. Netflix, Inc., No. 2024-1669 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 9, 2026), Judge Taranto reversed an jury infringement verdict and held three related patents invalid under Section 101. The patents, with a 2007 priority date, claim methods for tailoring content display specifications to the capabilities of a wireless device. In the nonprecedential Innovaport LLC v. Target Corporation, No. 2024-1545 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 6, 2026), the court affirmed summary judgment invalidating all 55 asserted claims across six related patents claiming priority back to a 1999 application. Those patents cover systems for providing in-store product location information.

Some of the asserted patents were prosecuted after Alice and overcame eligibility rejections during examination. The Federal Circuit found that fact irrelevant, citing its prior holding that courts "are not required to defer to Patent Office determinations as to eligibility." But, in my review, neither prosecution history developed a factual record supporting inventive concept at Alice step two. A more robust prosecution history, one that built up specific factual showings rather than simply amending around the examiner's rejection, might have given the courts something to work with.