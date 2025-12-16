How the Printed Matter Doctrine Sees Through X-Ray Markers

by Dennis Crouch

Five years ago, I posed this question: How does the printed matter doctrine apply to letters that can only be read using an X-ray? Dennis Crouch, Patent Eligibility of Claims Directed to Printed Matter, Patently-O (Nov. 11, 2020). The Federal Circuit's first decision in the long-running C.R. Bard v. AngioDynamics litigation had held that the informational content conveyed by radiographic markers on vascular access ports constitutes printed matter not entitled to patentable weight, but that the structural requirement of a radiographically discernible marker could still distinguish the claims from prior art. C R Bard Inc. v. AngioDynamics, Inc., 979 F.3d 1372 (Fed. Cir. 2020). The case went back for retrial, the jury again sided with the patentee on validity, and the district court again granted judgment as a matter of law rejecting the jury verdict. Now the Federal Circuit has affirmed, but on anticipation rather than eligibility grounds, and in doing so has clarified just how little remains of these claims once the printed matter is stripped away. C.R. Bard, Inc. v. AngioDynamics, Inc., No. 2023-2056 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 15, 2025) (per curiam, nonprecedential).

The patents at issue claim assemblies and methods for identifying "power injectable" vascular access ports. These are devices implanted beneath a patient's skin that allow medical providers to inject fluids directly into the veins. Power injection involves high-pressure, high-flow-rate delivery of contrast agents during CT imaging. Following a 2005 FDA warning about port failures during power injection, Bard developed ports with radiographic markers (the letters "CT" etched in titanium foil) that would appear on x-ray scout scans, allowing clinicians to confirm the port was rated for power injection before use. Representative claim 1 of US8475417 recites an assembly with "a first identifiable feature ... identifying the access port as suitable for flowing fluid at a [high] fluid flow rate" and "a second identifiable feature ... identifying the access port as suitable for accommodating a [high] pressure" where "one of the first and second features is a radiographic marker perceivable via x-ray." Dependent claim 5 further requires that "the radiographic marker is one or more radiographic letters."

The printed matter doctrine has become one of patent law's more complex areas, operating at the intersection of subject matter eligibility under Section 101 and the novelty and nonobviousness inquiries under Sections 102 and 103. The doctrine's core principle is that claim limitations directed to the content of information are not entitled to patentable weight unless that information has a "functional relationship" to its substrate. As the Federal Circuit explained in In re Gulack, 703 F.2d 1381 (Fed. Cir. 1983), the question is "whether there exists any new and unobvious functional relationship between the printed matter and the substrate." In Gulack, the court found such a relationship where digits printed on an endless wristband embodied a mathematical sequence; the physical structure of the band placed the numbers in specific spatial relationships that satisfied the claimed algorithm. But where information merely labels or describes the substrate without altering how the substrate functions, it receives no patentable weight.