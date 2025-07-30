Federal Circuit Steps Into Apple-Fintiv Discovery Fight Days Before August 4 Trial

by Dennis Crouch

In an unusual move, the Federal Circuit on July 29, 2025, ordered Apple to respond to Fintiv's petition for writ of mandamus seeking to halt the upcoming August 4 trial date over unresolved discovery disputes. In re Fintiv, Inc., Docket No. 25-00142 (Fed. Cir. July 29, 2025). Fintiv Petition.

Fintiv is primarily seeking discovery related to meetings between Fintiv's predecessor (CorFire) and Apple three years before Apple Pay's launch. In those meetings, CorFire allegedly shared key aspects of its patented mobile wallet technology. This includes documents and depositions of three individuals with deep knowledge of those meetings, including one who at the time worked for CorFire and later became Apple's Director of Apple Pay & Wallet Product Management.

Apple's response is due July 31, 2025.