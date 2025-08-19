Wilco v. Weeks Marine: When Expert Disagreements Don’t Create Genuine Disputes of Material Fact

by Dennis Crouch

The Federal Circuit's recent decision in Wilco Marsh Buggies and Draglines, Inc. v. Weeks Marine, Inc., 23-2320 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 19, 2025) (nonprecedential), illustrates how the Federal Circuit appears to be increasingly disregarding the jury's role in fact finding -- in this case disputes about whether a competitor's prior sales were anticipating based upon the on sale bar. Looking at it from an alternative perspective, the decision demonstrates how the Federal Circuit's regular disregard of conclusory expert testimony can vaporize what appear to be genuine factual disputes.

The case involved U.S. Patent No. 6,918,801, directed to an amphibious vehicle with tracked pontoons and retractable spuds for stabilization during excavation operations. Weeks Marine successfully argued that a 1993 sale of the MudMaster amphibious dredge anticipated the asserted claims under the on-sale bar of 35 U.S.C. § 102(b). The Federal Circuit affirmed summary judgment of invalidity, finding that no reasonable jury could conclude the 1993 MudMaster lacked a "chassis" as required by the claims, despite what appeared to be competing expert testimony on this critical element.