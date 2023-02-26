Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Jason Johnson and Blaze D. Waleski: Offensive and Defensive IP for AI in Health Care (Source: Reuters)
- Dr. Lior Shaltiel: United States Patent Office Allows Patent to Exosome Biomedical Company NurExone (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Blake Brittain: Apple, Google Ask Appeals Court for Another Chance to Nix Patent Rule (Source: Reuters)
- John Koetsier: Samsung Beats IBM, Apple, Intel, Google For 2022 Patent Crown; 56% Of U.S. Patents Go To Foreign Firms (Source: Forbes)
- Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto: Nokia Signs New 5G Patent Deal with Samsung (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Evelyn Cheng: Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in The U.S. (Source: CNBC)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Rebecca Robbins: How a Drug Company Made $114 Billion by Gaming the U.S. Patent System (Source: The New York Times)
- Paul Stewart: Hostile IP Environment for Inventors Could Hamper US Innovation (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Prof. Sean B. Seymore: Patent Law’s Role in Protecting Public Health (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
