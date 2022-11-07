Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- David McCombs, Eugene Goryunov and Jonathan Bowser: IPR Tricks of the Trade: Options to Obtain Review of a PTAB Decision (Source: Reuters)
- Zoey Becker: Moderna Can’t Hide Behind the Government in Patent Infringement Suit, Judge Rules (Source: Fierce Pharma)
- Sam Tobin: Apple Loses Appeal in London Court in Long-Running Optis Patent Dispute (Source: Reuters)
- Katrina Eñano: Amendments to Streamline Patent Examination Process Enter Fully Into Force (Source: Canadian Lawyer)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Sues Over Rejection of ‘Smart Keyboard’ Trademark (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Dan L. Burk: Causation and Conception in American Inventorship (Source: SSRN)
- Aniket Raj: Patents, Pharmaceuticals, and Efficacy (Source: SSRN)
- Andrew Jacobs: With Promise of Legalization, Psychedelic Companies Joust Over Future Profits (Source: The New York Times)
