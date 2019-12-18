Nexus: Product must be “Essentially the Claimed Invention”

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Fox Factory, Inc. v. SRAM LLC (Fed. Cir. 2019)

This is an important case for anyone arguing secondary indicia — not a good case for patent holders. The court here again raised the “nexus” hurdle by holding that a presumption of nexus can only be achieved by proving that the product being sold by the patentee is “essentially the claimed invention.”  This is a situation where SRAM owned two patents in the same patent family — both of which covered aspects of its X-Sync bicycle chainring (gear).  Each patent included elements not claimed in the other — for the court that was enough evidence to disprove coexistence.

In its IPR Final Written Decision, the PTAB sided with the patentee SRAM — finding the claims not-proven-obvious.  U.S. Patent No. 9,182,027 (Claims 1-6 and 13-19). The prior art apparently taught all of the claimed elements as well as a motivation to combine the references.  However, the Board found that the commercial success of SRAM’s product tilted the balance toward non-obviousnessness.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded — holding that the Board improperly “presumed nexus between the evidence of secondary considerations and the independent claims.”

Obviousness: The bulk of the obviousness analysis is focused on more direct evidence of obviousness — looking at importance of differences between the claimed invention and the prior art. However, circumstantial “secondary considerations” are also available to a patentee to help justify patentability.  The court has ruled, for instance, that a commercially successful product is likely to embody a non-obvious innovation.

A key stumbling block for many patentees is the required “nexus” between the claimed invention and the secondary factor:

In order to accord substantial weight to secondary considerations in an obviousness analysis, “the evidence of secondary considerations must have a ‘nexus’ to the claims, i.e., there must be ‘a legally and factually sufficient connection’ between the evidence and the patented invention.” Henny Penny Corp. v. Frymaster LLC, 938 F.3d 1324 (Fed. Cir. 2019) (quoting Demaco Corp. v. F. Von Langsdorff Licensing Ltd., 851 F.2d 1387 (Fed. Cir. 1988)).

Although the patent challenger has the ultimate burden of proving obviousness, secondary indicia are only considered in the analysis if the patentee presents prima-facia case. See WMS Gaming Inc. v. Int’l Game Tech., 184 F.3d 1339, 1359 (Fed. Cir. 1999) and In re Huang, 100 F.3d 135, 140 (Fed. Cir. 1996).

Nexus: A rebuttable prima facie case of nexus can be proven by showing that the product being sold both “embodies” the claimed invention and is “coextensive” with the claims.   Polaris Indus., Inc. v. Arctic Cat, Inc., 882 F.3d 1056, 1072 (Fed. Cir. 2018); Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. v. Philip Morris Inc., 229 F.3d 1120, 1130 (Fed. Cir. 2000).  The focus of this case is the meaning of “coextensive.”

Unclaimed Features: SRAM’s chainring product includes a number of unclaimed features. The Board found the extra-elements no-problem for the nexus presumption — holding that co-extensiveness  is met so long as the claims broadly cover the product (and are not just a component of the product).  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that coextensiveness is more particular than that:

Although we do not require the patentee to prove perfect correspondence to meet the coextensiveness requirement, what we do require is that the patentee demonstrate that the product is essentially the claimed invention.

Thus, the words of the newly enhanced requirement is that the product being sold must be “essentially the claimed invention.” The court provided two paragraphs attempting to explain its new definition:

To be sure, we have never held that the existence of one or more unclaimed features, standing alone, means nexus may not be presumed. Indeed, there is rarely a perfect correspondence between the claimed invention and the product. As we explained, the purpose of the coextensiveness requirement is to ensure that nexus is only presumed when the product tied to the evidence of secondary considerations “is the invention disclosed and claimed.” Demaco. Thus, if the unclaimed features amount to nothing more than additional insignificant features, presuming nexus may nevertheless be appropriate.

Put differently, the degree of correspondence between a product and a patent claim falls along a spectrum. At one end of the spectrum lies perfect or near perfect correspondence. At the other end lies no or very little correspondence, such as where “the patented invention is only a component of a commercially successful machine or process.” Id. Although we do not require the patentee to prove perfect correspondence to meet the coextensiveness requirement, what we do require is that the patentee demonstrate that the product is essentially the claimed invention. See id.

Although the court here repeatedly cites to Demaco — whose relevant part states in full:

A prima facie case of nexus is generally made out when the patentee shows both that there is commercial success, and that the thing (product or method) that is commercially successful is the invention disclosed and claimed in the patent. When the thing that is commercially successful is not coextensive with the patented invention—for example, if the patented invention is only a component of a commercially successful machine or process—the patentee must show prima facie a legally sufficient relationship between that which is patented and that which is sold.

Demaco Corp. v. F. Von Langsdorff Licensing Ltd., 851 F.2d 1387, 1392 (Fed. Cir. 1988)

Multiple Patents and Coexistence: The SRAM chainrings are also covered by a separate patent – U.S. Patent 9,291,250.  The ‘250 patent is a continuation of the ‘027 patent and particularly claim “>80% gap filling” — something not claimed in the ‘027 patent at issue in this case.  Despite being a continuation, the Federal Circuit found that the ‘027 patent covers a different invention — “these patents cover different combinations of chainring features. . . . [And] The same evidence of secondary considerations cannot be presumed to be attributable to two different combinations of features.” The existence of this separate patented invention covering the product proved to the court that the product was not coexistent with the first patent. The court went on to explain that even seeking patent protection on a different combination than that eventually claimed is “probative” of no coexistence.

On remand, SRAM cannot rely upon the presumption of nexus because of the lack of coexistence.  However, the patentee may still be able to rely upon secondary considerations, but to do so must prove that “the evidence of secondary considerations is attributable to the claimed combination of wide and narrow teeth with inboard or outboard offset teeth, as opposed to, for example, prior art features in isolation or unclaimed features.”

= = = = =

I’ll note here that SRAM cited to a number of cases where a nexus was found even though the patentee’s product embodied claims from two or more different patents.  The Federal Circuit distinguished those — holding that either (1) the case did not expressly consider the presumption of nexus or (2) that the patents in question covered essentially the same invention. In my view, the court’s reading of the cases appears suspect.

I looked at its first case cited – WBIP, LLC v. Kohler Co., 829 F.3d 1317, 1324–25 (Fed. Cir. 2016), which the Fox Factory court characterizes as “presuming nexus between a product and the asserted claims of two related patents where the patents covered essentially the same invention, and the court identified a single claim as representative of both patents.” The WBIP court actually explained things a bit differently:

A limited exception to the presumption of nexus exists where the patented invention is only a component of the product to which the asserted objective considerations are tied. Demaco Corp. v. F. Von Langsdorff Licensing Ltd., 851 F.2d 1387, 1392 (Fed. Cir. 1988). Kohler does not argue that this exception applies in this case, nor could it. The asserted claims are drawn to a “marine engine” (‘044 patent claims 1–6, 8, 10–11) or to a “method of controlling emissions from an internal combustion engine configured for marine application” (‘044 patent claim 12 and ‘196 patent claims 26 and 28). The Westerbeke and Kohler low–carbon monoxide gen-sets are the identical type of device, marine engines, as that of the asserted claims and practice the claimed methods in order to control their emissions.

Id. at note 3. The WBIP court noted what it called a “limited exception” that occurs “where the patented invention is only a component of the product.”  The Fox Factory decision expands that “limited exception” well beyond that identified limit.

The claims of the two patents are also quite different. With claim 26 of the ‘196 patent claiming several features not found in claim 1 of the ‘044 patent, including “driving an electric generator;” A catalyst “configured to simultaneously reduce oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons;” and using “electronic fuel injection” to control the air/fuel ratio. Although I will not review the claims of the other cases cited on this point, I’m unfortunately expecting that the court here also misread those cases.

19 thoughts on “Nexus: Product must be “Essentially the Claimed Invention”

  1. 6

    For those ranting about PTAB IPR APJs, note that this is another case of PTAB APJs holding the claims NOT proven invalid and the Fed. Cir. reversing that.
    Also Greg makes a good point at 4. Showing commercial success alone almost never wins when prior art in the same field discloses all the claim elements, as here, and there was motivation to combine it.

    Reply Report
  2. 5

    This holding sweeps in every invention. They are all obvious. There is nothing new under the sun. Everything is obvious to God and the Federal Circuit.

    Applying voltage to a tungsten filament in a vacuum, duh.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Edison did not invent tungsten filament lamps.

      Reply Report
  3. 4

    If this had not been reversed, it would be the only precedential CAFC decision of which I am aware in which commercial success alone carried the day for the patentee—that is to say, the only case in which the court agrees that the art discloses all prior art elements, agrees that there was a motivation in the prior art to combine the cited references containing the various elements, and agrees that the skilled artisan at the time of invention would have had a reasonable expectation of success in making such a combination, but concludes nevertheless that the claimed invention as a whole is not obvious, because of the commercial success evidence.

    Commercial success is a weak argument for patentability. If you have evidence of commercial success alongside other evidence of nonobviousness, you might as well throw it in with the other evidence.

    If commercial success evidence is all you have, however, then you really should just give up. No sense throwing good money after bad by paying a lawyer to make an argument that will never succeed.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Commercial success is an illegal argument for patentability.

      Fixed for accuracy.

      103 requires that non-obviousness be determined as of the earliest priority date. Facts that didn’t exist at the time of filing (much less facts that didn’t exist until years after filing) are not legally relevant to the question.

      There’s no good reason that “commercial success” should have relevance. It’s a judge manufactured loophole, manufactured by wealthy men who sympathize with the idea of one of their fellow wealthy brothers “raking it in”. So unfair to take the patent away, even if it was totally obvious! Where will Little Richy P-i-g-man get his next million?

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Commercial Success is a perfectly reasonable TEST for Obviousness.

        If it was obvious, why wasn’t what it done earlier?

        Because no one thought it would be commercially successful? Why not? Was it thought to be more expensive? Was it predicted not to work as well? If so, then the solution was not obvious.

        If it was obvious that it would work better and be less expensive and no one did it, was it really obvious?

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          Sure, but why was it commercially successful? Because it was technically superior to that which was previously on the market? Because your company hired an ad agency with a genius pitchman? Because in the time between the prior art and the filing date, consumer tastes changed?

          Only one of those really speaks to the obviousness of the invention, and yet all three are reasons why a product might be commercially successful.

          As a practical matter, it is almost always impossible to tease out how much of the commercial success is attributable to the technical merits of the invention, and how much to a marketing genius. This is why—in practice—this sort of evidence is so rarely enough to really tip the scales between “unpatentable” and “patentable.” The number of published cases where commercial success has made a difference to the outcome are quite few.

          Reply Report
          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            “technically superior” is NOT a requirement.

            Quite in fact, for many pioneering innovations, the very first items are technically inferior.

            The notion that “it was only pitched better” is also NOT a disqualifier.

            Those that jump into the weeds so quickly as to “but that was marketing” only show that they lack a deep and proper understanding of ALL of the meanings of “promote” that the Patent Clause is about, and fall to the fallacy of some type of linear (or even nonlinear, but always growing) technical improvement.

            That is simply not so.

            MANY innovations are actually made by mistake. Such are not meant to be penalized by being excluded from patent protection.

            Not only “technical improvement” is included in the notion of “promote.”

            Two factors to consider for this view:

            1) “Promote” included the advertising notion of “promotion” or “getting the news out and about.” This was because even retrograde changes in one area may provide the “A HA” in seemingly unrelated areas.

            2) The BBC show “Connections” (with James Burke) was an excellent series that highlighted the possibilities that came from capturing (and thus promoting) various seemingly very tangent items into marvelous advances.

            Innovation is simply NOT as “linear” as those thinking that some “technical advance is necessary” would have it.

            Reply Report
          2. 4.1.1.1.2

            “As a practical matter, it is almost always impossible to tease out how much of the commercial success is attributable to the technical merits of the invention, and how much to a marketing genius.”

            Ideally, in ex parte prosecution you get affidavits from buyers (preferably bulk buyers) stating why they think the product is superior. A problem, of course, is that commercial success is a “secondary” (meaning later-in-time) consideration that usually can’t be shown until after the patent issues. The buyers would be subject to cross-examination in PTO contested cases and in District Court.

            Reply Report
      2. 4.1.2

        Facts that didn’t exist at the time of filing (much less facts that didn’t exist until years after filing) are not legally relevant to the question.

        Wrong.

        Simple as that.

        Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      I seem to remember an earlier IPR appeal that was a mirror image to this case but likely a remand, not a reversal. Anyhow, Fox Factory does not really get into whether commercial success would carry the day for the patentee because the dispositive issue concerned the presumption (or not) of nexus — whether the patentee had the additional burden of demonstrating nexus in addition to commercial success. The court suggests patentee would not win on the current record because they remind the parties there’s an additional hoop to get through. When all elements are presumed to be in the prior art, the patentee must show that the commercial success is due to the _combination_ of the prior art features (citing the 2016 Ethicon decision).

      Reply Report
  4. 3

    That the successful product “is” the subject matter claimed is a necessary condition but not sufficient.

    Consider the parallel EPO patent EP-B-2602176. Its independent claim is in two parts, separated by the ubiquitous c-i-t link phrase. The first part recites all those prior art features found in combination in the JP ‘489 doc mentioned at p. 6 of the CAFC Decision. The characterizing portion recites those features additional to JP 489 which establish novelty and an inventive step.

    Those features are seen in the illustrated embodiment. I assume that “the product” is not a million miles away from the illustrated embodiment.

    I note that the claim before the CAFC does NOT recite the features which the illustrated embodiment depicts in combination as the solution to the inadequacies of the prior art chain wheels. I venture to suggest that this is the reason why the Federal Circuit was not persuaded to accept the commercial success as proof of non-obviousness.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      MaxDrei,

      In this Sovereign the “ubiquitous” (equivalent) is actually the opposite.

      You should note that as a starting point in your noting what the CAFC may or may not choose to do.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        That may be so, but patentee’s c-i-t claim at the EPO is an admission which features of its chainwheel are old and what is the combination of features necessary to deliver patentability over JP 489.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Can anyone help me out here? I think that Max is wrong about the U.S. law on this point.

          It is certainly the case that the patentee admits—in presenting a Jepson claim in the U.S.—that those features in the preamble of the U.S. claim are old in the art. I believe, however, that there was a recent U.S. case in which it was disputed whether the presentation of a Jepson claim in (e.g.) Mexico (where you are obliged to phrase your claim in Jepson format) amounted to an admission about prior art in the U.S. If I recall correctly, the CAFC held that a U.S. patentee is not considered to have “admitted” prior art based on Jepson claims ex-U.S.

          Does anyone else remember such a case? Which case was that? Or am I dreaming this?

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            If I recall correctly, the CAFC held that a U.S. patentee is not considered to have “admitted” prior art based on Jepson claims ex-U.S.

            LOL

            “Lying under oath in another country doesn’t count because … reasons!”

            Reply Report
          2. 3.1.1.1.2

            Greg,

            Never heard of such a case.

            Since Greg has me “on” ignore, if there is anyone out there that recognizes the case that Greg thinks is providing what he is talking about and can provide the case, I would be greatly appreciative.

            Reply Report
  5. 2

    Wait, secondary considerations of non-obviousness must be commensurate in scope with the claimed invention? Who knew?

    Reply Report
  6. 1

    A claim comprising….

    Reply Report

