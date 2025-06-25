U.S. Government: NPEs Deserve Injunctive Relief when their Patents Are Infringed

by Dennis Crouch
I learned of this significant development from Michael Shapiro's Bloomberg article reporting that the U.S. government took the unusual step of filing a statement of interest in a district court patent case, urging consideration of preliminary injunctive relief for a non-practicing entity (NPE). Radian Memory Systems LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., No. 2:24-cv-1073 (E.D. Tex. 2025). The June 24, 2025 filing represents a notable intervention by both the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in what is part of its "America First Antitrust Enforcement" efforts.
Read the documents:
