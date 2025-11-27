Happy Thanksgiving: CLE and a Tax Question

It is wonderful to spend a few days with friends and family. This morning I’m booking travel for some upcoming events.
- IP CLE Conference (Vail). Jan 7-10, 2026.
- Utah Bar IP Summit (Salt Lake). Feb 20, 2026.
- USC IP Institute (Santa Monica). March 19-20, 2026.
Hope to see you there.
CLE can be expensive: My understanding is that US lawyers can now use a 529 Education plan to pay for CLE (tuition but not travel). Is this something that lawyers are doing, or is it not available if being reimbursed by the firm? And, does it matter if characterized as client development?