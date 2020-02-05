IP in State of the Union Address:

I also promised our citizens that I would impose tariffs to confront China’s massive theft of American jobs. Our strategy worked. Days ago, we signed the groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the United States of America. For decades, China has taken advantage of the United States, now we have changed that but, at the same time, we have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with President Xi. They respect what we have done because, quite frankly, they could never believe what they were able to get away with year after year, decade after decade, without someone in our country stepping up and saying: Enough. Now, we want to rebuild our country, and that is what we are doing.

Read the US China Agreement (Phase 1) here: Economic_And_Trade_Agreement_Between_The_United_States_And_China

    I suppose that this will not surprise anyone, but the assertion above is fundamentally incoherent. One big reason why non-Chinese firms do not locate more of their operations in China is the Chinese government’s insistence on the disclosure of company-confidential information to Chinese “partner” firms as a precondition to the non-Chinese firm’s operating in China. If this agreement really were to get the Chinese government to back off this practice, that would make it even more attractive for non-Chinese firms to outsource even more of their operations to China, thus further disadvantaging American workers.

    Mercifully, the agreement will likely fall far short of its promised outcomes. China will, in all likelihood, continue to extract company-confidential information as the price of doing business in China. Therefore, it will remain the case that most companies will be reluctant to move their higher-value, more sensitive operations to China.

    In other words, you can protect U.S. workers, or you can protect U.S. trade secrets. You cannot, however, do both.

      Not with the proposed lever, but what about banning trade with China? That would ostensibly achieve both goals.

      Sounds absurd now, but I’m expecting the second term to make the first look like a light warmup.

        but I’m expecting the second term to make

        That a prediction, Ben?

        By the way, waking up this morning to the out of touch media making Pelosi’s action of ripping up her copy of the Trump speech to be some sort of “good thing” actually does hew to your ‘prediction’ coming true.

        The Dems still don’t get it.
        The (Left) media still doesn’t get it.

        And no, this is NOT a post in support of the Repukes or the clown in office. Those thinking so ALSO still don’t get it.

        More of the same Partisan bickering is why Trump was elected in the first place.

        I understand what you are trying to suggest here, but this would not work. The reality is more complicated.

        “Banning trade with China” might stop goods moving back and forth, but it does not really stop a company from locating a factory in China to supply (e.g.) the Japanese market, or the EP market, etc. The reality is that global trade is bigger than just the U.S. market, and our ability to affect it is less than we might imagine.

        Moreover, “banning trade with China” would not “defend our workers.” It would cost more jobs than it would save at this point. When a U.S. factory cannot get its steady supply of Chinese inputs, the result is not that the work of assembling the inputs on-shores to the U.S. Rather, the U.S. factory simply shutters until a new supply chain can be found, and the workers are furloughed (at best) temporarily.

