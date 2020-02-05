IP in State of the Union Address:

I also promised our citizens that I would impose tariffs to confront China’s massive theft of American jobs. Our strategy worked. Days ago, we signed the groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers [and] protect our intellectual property…

I suppose that this will not surprise anyone, but the assertion above is fundamentally incoherent. One big reason why non-Chinese firms do not locate more of their operations in China is the Chinese government’s insistence on the disclosure of company-confidential information to Chinese “partner” firms as a precondition to the non-Chinese firm’s operating in China. If this agreement really were to get the Chinese government to back off this practice, that would make it even more attractive for non-Chinese firms to outsource even more of their operations to China, thus further disadvantaging American workers.

Mercifully, the agreement will likely fall far short of its promised outcomes. China will, in all likelihood, continue to extract company-confidential information as the price of doing business in China. Therefore, it will remain the case that most companies will be reluctant to move their higher-value, more sensitive operations to China.

In other words, you can protect U.S. workers, or you can protect U.S. trade secrets. You cannot, however, do both.