0% Institution Rate Holds, but Shows Signs of Potential Rise

by Dennis Crouch
Director John Squires has released a new set of IPR institution decisions. The third grouping since taking personal charge of the institution decision making process in October 2025. Once again, the institution rate remains 0%, but the newest batch include some ray of hope for petitioners.
Let me explain. By mid-November, Dir Squires had decided 34 institution decisions - denying each and resulting in my 0% institution rate post. The newest batch includes three groupings:
- 56 new cases discretionarily denied;
- 31 new cases that were not denied, but that still need to "be reviewed for
merits and non-discretionary considerations;"
- 1 new case denied on the merits; and
- 0 new cases instituted.
