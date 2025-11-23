0% Institution Rate Holds, but Shows Signs of Potential Rise

by Dennis Crouch

Director John Squires has released a new set of IPR institution decisions. The third grouping since taking personal charge of the institution decision making process in October 2025. Once again, the institution rate remains 0%, but the newest batch include some ray of hope for petitioners.

Let me explain. By mid-November, Dir Squires had decided 34 institution decisions - denying each and resulting in my 0% institution rate post.  The newest batch includes three groupings:

  • 56 new cases discretionarily denied;
  • 31 new cases that were not denied, but that still need to "be reviewed for
    merits and non-discretionary considerations;"
  • 1 new case denied on the merits; and
  • 0 new cases instituted.

