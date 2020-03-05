Inherency as an Element of Obviousness

Hospira v. Fresenius (Fed. Cir. 2020)

Hospira lost at the district court on obviousness — with the court finding its asserted Claim 6 of US8648106 invalid as obvious. On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed and now Hospira has petitioned for en banc rehearing — focusing in on the role of inherency in combining prior art.

[Fed. Cir. Decision][Hospira Petition]

The claim is directed to the sedative dexmedetomidine in a “ready use liquid pharmaceutical composition” in a glass container and a shelf-life of 5-months with “no more than about 2% decrease” in the concentration of the active drug.

The “no more than about 2%” loss claim appears functionally described result — if you build the vial and fill it in the way described by the inventor then you’ll presumably get the shelf life.

Here, all of the limitations found in the claim are found within the prior art and the district court held that it would have been obvious for PHOSITA to combine the references as such. The one lacking element was the <2% loss limitation — that one was not expressed in the prior art.  However, the district court concluded that the functional limitation is an inherent result of the combination — and thus the whole claim is obvious.

Petition question:

Whether a party seeking to show that a property is inherent in a combination of prior art disclosures must affirmatively prove that the property is necessarily present in that combination, regardless of how that combination is prepared.

Hospira’s basic arguments here are (1) that inherency for obviousness must be proven with clear and convincing evidence and (2) that inherency for obviousness only ‘counts’ if necessarily present in the proposed combination, not merely likely or possibly present.

In their 2005 paper on Inherency, Professors Dan Burk and Mark Lemely took the position that inherency should have almost no role in the obviousness analysis because of its hindsight approach.

Hindsight reconstruction of the invention, looking back at the prior art to second-guess the inventor once the invention is available, is anathema to an obviousness assessment. But inherency is all about hindsight—a recognition today that an invention was present in the prior art, even though it was not understood to be there at the time.

Given the hindsight limitations on obviousness, we expect the role of inherency under § 103 to be extremely limited, if not altogether nonexistent.

Dan Burk, Mark Lemley, Inherency, 47 William & Mary Law Review 371 (2005).

5 thoughts on “Inherency as an Element of Obviousness

    I’ve noticed a trend where applicants take an obvious combination or modification, then throw in any data they can that sets apart the combination from the prior art, even if it is irrelevant to the intended use of the combination, or make up an arbitrary threshold that sets the invention apart from the prior art (greater than threshold? better for one reason! lower than threshold? better for different reason!).

    Applicants put the inherent result in the combination, then argue unexpected results and/or inherency. Most examiners don’t even bother to determine whether or not it’s actually unexpected, and allow because it takes too much time to consider, and/or they never knew the art to begin with.

    If inherency should have no role in the obvious analysis, then you just incentive generating whatever new data about a combination or modification that isn’t explicitly in the prior art, and/or make up arbitrary thresholds to exclude the prior art. It turns “inventing” into a game of measurements designed to exclude prior art, and that doesn’t promote progress.

    Technically speaking, I would suppose that a Venn diagram of what the legal concepts of obviousness and inherency would provide a set of two non-intersecting spheres.

    Inherency — and the notion of ‘necessarily present’ — only makes sense for what would be necessarily present in an ACTUAL thing.

    Any such actual thing would present in the patent evaluation sense strictly in 35 USC 102 — not 35 USC 103.

    Obviousness is about things that are NOT ACTUAL things. Anything that is ‘not actual,’ cannot have the physical qualities of ‘necessarily present,’ as there is NO “physical” there.

    Perhaps an aim of the ‘inherency’ thrust is better re-stated as the proposed items of a combination HAVING the attribute in one of the references singularly. In other words, any sense of ‘necessarily present’ may be satisfied by a showing of IS PRESENT. In that manner, normal obviousness analysis would be already adequate without resorting to any notion of ‘inherency.’

    This Hospira v. Fresenius (Fed. Cir. 2020) case looks like a good example for the below blog discussion of an article on the word “evergreening”?

      How so? Do you have a particular angle that you wish to explore?

    Must have been before Lemley was making the millions burning the patent system down.

