PTAB Responds to Director Squires with 101 Reversals

by Dennis Crouch

The PTAB has demonstrated a striking pivot in its treatment of Section 101 eligibility rejections during October 2025 -- the first month following newly confirmed USPTO Director John Squires' immediate policy interventions on patent eligibility. New data reveal that the PTAB has dramatically reduced its issuance of new grounds for rejection under Section 101 while simultaneously increasing reversals of examiner 101 rejections at unprecedented rates. ​

The chart below looks at PTAB decisions involving Section 101 eligibility from the same one-month period across four consecutive years.