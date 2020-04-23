The chart above comes from the USPTO Chief Economist’s office and is explained in the USPTO’s new report on Post-Alice Examination of Eligibility.
The definition of “examination uncertainty”:
Our second patent examination outcome metric,
called “Section 101 first action examination uncer-
tainty,” captures the variation across examiners in
the proportion of rejections for patent-ineligible
subject matter. This metric is calculated using data
for each examiner within specific technologies at the
first action stage of patent examination. To compute
this measure, we calculated the rate of first office
action rejections for subject matter eligibility for each
examiner in a USPC technology and for a specified
time period. That rate is defined as the number of first
office actions containing a rejection for patent subject
matter eligibility divided by the overall number of
first office actions by that examiner in the USPC and
time period. The variance was computed across those
examiner rates in each USPC using a half-year time
periods (January–June; July–December for Alice, and
Feb.–July; Aug.–Jan. for the Berkheimer memorandum
and 2019 PEG). The Section 101 first action examina-
tion uncertainty metric for each interval of time is an
average of the variance across the USPCs in the Alice-
affected technologies and likewise, an average of the
variance across USPCs in the control technologies.
Ben, both of your questions are exactly the same two (in exactly the same order) that came to mind when I first saw this graphic. I thank you for providing the “uncertainty” definition, although I am not really sure that I understand what that Y-axis is meant to represent even after I have now read the definition.
Do these numbers measure anything actually meaningful?
>> I am not really sure that I understand what that Y-axis is meant to represent even after I have now read the definition.
They’re basically looking at every USPC class, and aggregating the difference between %_101_rejection_for_examiner_i and %_101_rejection_for_USPC_on_average, and then averaging the metric across all USPC classes. As Paul alludes to below, this is basically a measure of examiner consistency within USPC class.
I understand why Iancu likes the metric, but I am not confident about how meaningful it is. I’m not sure if we should expect a given USPC grouping of examiners to have similar percentages of 101 rejections over a 6 month period. I suppose it depends in large part in how many examiners are in a given USPC grouping on average, but I have no idea what that number is.
If the vertical axis of this chart is “the variation across examiners in the proportion of rejections for patent-ineligible
subject matter” that sounds merely like an examiner consistency measure. That is, it is not a measure of the % of applications with first action 101 rejections, which is what patent application persecuted prosecutors would be more interested in?