The definition of “examination uncertainty”:

Our second patent examination outcome metric,

called “Section 101 first action examination uncer-

tainty,” captures the variation across examiners in

the proportion of rejections for patent-ineligible

subject matter. This metric is calculated using data

for each examiner within specific technologies at the

first action stage of patent examination. To compute

this measure, we calculated the rate of first office

action rejections for subject matter eligibility for each

examiner in a USPC technology and for a specified

time period. That rate is defined as the number of first

office actions containing a rejection for patent subject

matter eligibility divided by the overall number of

first office actions by that examiner in the USPC and

time period. The variance was computed across those

examiner rates in each USPC using a half-year time

periods (January–June; July–December for Alice, and

Feb.–July; Aug.–Jan. for the Berkheimer memorandum

and 2019 PEG). The Section 101 first action examina-

tion uncertainty metric for each interval of time is an

average of the variance across the USPCs in the Alice-

affected technologies and likewise, an average of the

variance across USPCs in the control technologies.