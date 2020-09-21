Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Yasmine Jacob: TikTok in Hot Water After Being Sued Over Patent Infringement (Source: Independent Online)
- Chris Burt: Apple Granted Patents for Under-Display Fingerprint Biometrics and Face ID Upgrades (Source: Biometric Update)
- Stephen Randall: Titan Medical Announces Intellectual Property Portfolio Expansion with Issuance of Robotic Surgery Patents Related to Camera and System Control (Source: Business Wire)
- Vipin Bharathan: US Postal Service Files a Patent For Voting System Combining Mail and a Blockchain (Source: Forbes)
- Michael Kan: Amazon Patents AR Tech to Show Product Reviews on Your Body Parts (Source: PC Mag)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Expanding Access to Patents for COVID-19 (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Aisling McMahon: Patents and Control: Ethics and the Patentability of Novel Beings and Advanced Biotechnologies in Europe (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jonas Anderson and Prof. Paul R. Gugliuzza: Federal Judge Seeks Patent Cases (Source: SSRN)
