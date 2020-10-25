Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

One thought on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    The article “Apple Pushes Back Against Patent Trolls in Their Favorite Court (Source: Bloomberg Businessweek)” [by Apple moving out of EDTX] is somewhat amusing, since “their favorite court” has also now completely moved – to WDTX/Waco.
    Which reminds me, is that Confederate Solder Statute still guarding the front door of the Marshall TX courthouse? Or finally been marched off to a cemetary like so many other copies of that statute lately? I had considered offering to put up an inexpensive statute of my Union Army great-grandfather there instead, as far more appropriate, and much cheaper than the Samsung ice rink.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture