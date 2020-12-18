What is an Article of Manufacture for Design Patent Law?

Patent

USPTO is seeking public comment on the meaning of an “article of manufacture” as used in 35 U.S.C. 171(a):

Whoever invents any new, original and ornamental design for an article of manufacture may obtain a patent therefor, subject to the conditions and requirements of this title.

The Federal Circuit’s recent decision in Curver Luxembourg refocused attention on the importance of the particular article of manufacture in the design patenting process. That case reiterated the point that design patents must be tied directly to an article of manufacture, and not simply a design in the abstract.

[L]ong-standing precedent, unchallenged regulation, and agency practice all consistently support the view that design patents are granted only for a design applied to an article of manufacture, and not a design per se.

Curver Luxembourg, SARL v. Home Expressions Inc., 938 F.3d 1334 (Fed. Cir. 2019) (refusing to enforce Curver’s patent as a disembodied design).

[RFC Design Patents]

This particular RFC focuses on emerging technologies: projections; holographs; virtual/augmented reality; etc.  I would also include screen icons that are only temporarily shown when electricity is applied.  In general, the USPTO has deduced the following regarding screen icons from various precedential decisions:

  • they must be embodied in a computer screen, monitor, other display panel, or portion thereof;
  • they must be more than a mere picture on a screen; and
  • they must be integral to the operation of the computer displaying the design.

Particular questions from the RFC:

  1. Please identify the types of designs associated with new and emerging technologies that are not currently eligible for design patent protection but that you believe should be eligible. For these types of designs, please explain why these designs should be eligible, how these designs satisfy the requirements of section 171, and how these designs differ from a mere picture or abstract design. In addition, if you believe that these types of designs should be eligible, but a statutory change is necessary, please explain the basis for that view.
  2. If the projection, holographic imagery, or virtual/augmented reality is not displayed on a computer screen, monitor, or other display panel but is integral to the operation of a device (e.g., a virtual keyboard that provides input to a computer), is this sufficient to render the design eligible under section 171 in view of the current jurisprudence? If so,
    please explain how the article of manufacture requirement is satisfied and how these designs differ from a mere picture or abstract design. If you believe that these designs do not meet the requirements of section 171, please explain the basis for that view.
  3. If the projection, holographic imagery, or virtual/augmented reality is not displayed on a computer screen, monitor, or other display panel but is interactive with a user or device (e.g., a hologram moves according to a person’s movement), is this sufficient to render a design eligible under section 171 in view of the current jurisprudence? If so, please explain how the article of manufacture requirement is satisfied and how these designs differ from a mere picture or abstract design. If you believe that these designs do not meet the requirements of section 171, please explain the basis for that view.
  4. If the projection, holographic imagery, or image appearing through virtual/augmented reality is not displayed on a computer screen, monitor, or other display panel but is projected onto a surface or into a medium (including air) and is not otherwise integral to the operation of a device or interactive with a user or device (e.g., is a static image), is
    this sufficient to render a design eligible under section 171 in view of the current  jurisprudence? If so, please explain how the article of manufacture requirement is satisfied and how these designs differ from a mere picture or abstract design. If you believe that these designs do not meet the requirements of section 171, please explain the
    basis for that view.
  5. Do you support a change in interpretation of the article of manufacture requirement in 35 U.S.C. 171? If so, please explain the changes you propose and your reasons for those proposed changes. If not, please explain why you do not support a change in interpretation.
  6. Please provide any additional comments you may have in relation to section 171, interpretation or application of section 171, or industrial design rights in digital and new and emerging technologies.

Deadline for comments: Feb 4, 2021

Method: Comment via the portal at www.regulations.gov (Docket No PTO-C-2020-0068).

Hide comments

8 thoughts on “What is an Article of Manufacture for Design Patent Law?

  1. 2

    In addition to all the “emerging techology” stuff, more interesting issues are raised by question 6: “Please provide any additional comments you may have in relation to section 171, interpretation or application of section 171…” To me, the article of manufacture requirement of section 171 and 289 ought to be excised altogether. The Curver case is a good example, where Curver’s design was copied exactly but placed on a product (a basket) that was not the claimed chair. The CAFC tossed out the case, saying a basket is not a chair, which is obviously true. This result would not happen if the design had been protected per se, regardless of the product upon which it was placed, like it is in the EU. Design theft is design theft, and an infringer ought not to escape liability for copying a design and putting it on a different product. Excising the phrase from 289 would also have the benefit of negating the ridiculous result in Samsung v. Apple.

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    It appears that the desire to make the design ‘integral to the operation’ induces a bas tar dation upon “ornamental” (the notion of non-ornamental functionality).

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Agreed, requiring a patented design to be ‘integral to the operation’ of “an article of manufacture” is inconsistent with the “ornamental” [NOT functional] nature of design patents. Furthermore in that respect computer screen GUI’s have been held design patentable [as shown on at least a portion of a screen] with no such ‘integral to the operation’ in the Expanded-Board decision [including the Director in person] in Ex parte Strijland (Bd. Pat. App. & Int. 1992). Note also the CCPA decision on fountain displays cited therein.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        BTW, is not “design for an article of manufacture” an attempt to somewhat reduce overlap and/or duplication with copyright?
        [I guess that excludes tattoos, but what else?]

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          I view it more of an attempt to inflate legal requirements than how you may want to distinguish copyright.

          After all, a copyright is earned only when ‘fixed in a tangible medium’ – a non-fixed ‘expression’ cannot earn copyright — being fairly equivalent (or perhaps better put: synonymous) to the inability to have a design patent without the “for item of manufacture.”

          Reply Report
        2. 1.1.1.2

          … additionally (albeit tangentially) one may also draw as raised eyebrow to the fact that software earns copyright protection (for an aspect — and not to be confused with its only aspect) for being captured on some tangible medium. Is not though, that very same tangible medium (think Beauregard) deemable to be an article of manufacture (which would also throw factual cold water on the In the Nuitjen case)…?

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.2.1

            … software sold (or merely licensed — which draws a separate raised eyebrow) only as a digital good….

            Does such digital goods lack copyright protection (for an apparent lack of fixed media//article of manufacture)…?

            Reply Report
            1. 1.1.1.2.1.1

              … and before an answer is offered, keep in mind the (very very) large powers that be that would be eviscerated if some level of anti-patent consistency were to be applied to the notion of “manufactured goods” that are merely digital goods.

              Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture