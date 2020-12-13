Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Mike Peterson: Mobile ECG Device firm AliveCor Sues Apple for Alleged Patent Infringement (Source: Apple Insider)
- Christopher Yasiejko: SmileDirectClub Patent on Business Is Invalidated by Judge (Source: Bloomberg)
- Atty. Aaron Wininger: Prison for Over 200 Fraudulent Chinese Patent Applications Yielding 900,000 RMB in Government Awards (Source: The National Law Review)
- Todd Bishop: Microsoft Patents Tech to Score Meetings Using Body Language, Facial Expressions, Other Data (Source: GeekWire)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Thomas Cueni: The Risk in Suspending Vaccine Patent Rules (Source: The New York Times)
- Prof. Qin Li, Prof. Mark (Shuai) Ma, and Prof. Terry J. Shevlin: The Effect of Tax Avoidance Crackdown on Corporate Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Financial Terms in License Agreements (Source: SSRN)
