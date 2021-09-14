You may have head about the U.S. as a service-based economy. Does that help explain why most patents are now directed toward methods rather than products? pic.twitter.com/QNFfCA075k
2 thoughts on “Use of Method Claims”
What do I know about getting claims to issue in the USA, but at the EPO it is routine to run through to issue with a method claim (the steps of X-ing, Y-ing and Z-ing) even while the corresponding apparatus claim (means for X-ing, means for Y-ing, means for Z-ing) founders. Why, because the method claim is construed as purpose-limited, the apparatus claim not.
So that method claim is not only narrower but also harder for the PTO to search. Isn’t that why there is an ever higher proportion of method claims going to issue, also at the USPTO?1
I think there is another, if somewhat related, explanation for the increase in method claims than the increase in services versus products businesses. Given the recent report that there has been a grown to roughly 60% of all new U.S. applications now being computer-related, and with many such specifications not disclosing any new apparatus to claim as such, this growth in method claims in applications is not surprising. Especially, for methods to do something new on the internet and/or be a potential software product which is only functionally or result described and claimed. Especially for business methods. [This has also lead to the unpopular increase in Alice-type 101-exception unpatentable subject matter ambiguity holdings for such method claims in patent litigation.]
An additional advantage of method claiming is avoidance of loss of pre-suit [or direct notice] infringement back-damages under the patent marking statute.
