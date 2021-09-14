What do I know about getting claims to issue in the USA, but at the EPO it is routine to run through to issue with a method claim (the steps of X-ing, Y-ing and Z-ing) even while the corresponding apparatus claim (means for X-ing, means for Y-ing, means for Z-ing) founders. Why, because the method claim is construed as purpose-limited, the apparatus claim not.

So that method claim is not only narrower but also harder for the PTO to search. Isn’t that why there is an ever higher proportion of method claims going to issue, also at the USPTO?