Overlapping Ranges and the Presumption of Obviousness

by Dennis Crouch
The Federal Circuit's decision in Janssen v. Teva narrows the scope of the overlapping-range presumption of obviousness, holding that when a patent claim involves an integrated, time-dependent sequence of steps rather than a simple selection of numeric values, courts must conduct a full obviousness analysis instead of applying the presumption that overlapping ranges are obvious.
