Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Senators Slam Albright Over ‘Extreme Concentration’ of Patent Cases (Source: Reuters)
- Smart & Biggar: Supreme Court of Canada Denies Leave Regarding Lisdexamfetamine Patent Decision (Source: JD Supra)
- Blake Brittain: Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 1, 2021 (Source: Reuters)
- Stephanie Nolen: Merck Will Share Formula for Its Covid Pill With Poor Countries (Source: The New York Times)
- Ali Jones: Sony’s New Patent Could Bring Real-Time Image Upscaling to PS5 and PSVR PS5 (Source: Games Radar)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Mason Marks and Prof. I. Glenn Cohen: Patents on Psychedelics: The Next Legal Battlefront of Drug Development (Source: SSRN)
- Hon. Paul R. Michel: Time to Fight Back Against Big Tech’s IP Assault (Source: Newsweek)
- Prof. Sharon K. Sandeen: A Typology of Disclosure (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Peter Lee: Patent Law’s Externality Asymmetry (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Daikin NA
- H.C. Park & Associates, PLC
- Hanley, Flight & Zimmerman, LLC
- Klarquist – Mechanical Patent Attorney/Agent
- Withrow + Terranova, PLLC
- Klarquist – Computer Science Patent Attorney/Agent
- Klarquist – Litigation/IPR Associate
- Klarquist – Chemistry Patent Attorney/Agent
- Servilla Whitney LLC
- University of Notre Dame
- Baker Botts LLP
- Daly, Crowley, Mofford & Durkee, LLP
- NYU Grossman School of Medicine
- Ballard Spahr LLP – Electrical/Computer Engineering Patent Prosecution Associate
- Ballard Spahr LLP – Electrical/Computer Engineering Patent Prosecution Senior Attorney
- Shay Glenn LLP